Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Russia-Ukraine talks, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning on hopes for cease-fire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, while investors scooped up battered shares following the benchmark Nikkei's plunge late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 174.61 points, or 0.69 percent, from Friday to 25,337.39. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 16.49 points, or 0.92 percent, at 1,816.03. Gainers were led by insurance, real estate and securities house issues.