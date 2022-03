Soccer: Kamada nets winner as Eintracht Frankfurt defeat Bochum

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada struck early in the second half Sunday to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-1 win against Bochum in the German top flight. After scoring the winner in Frankfurt's 2-1 Europa League victory over Real Betis midweek, Kamada once again made the vital breakthrough at Deutsche Bank Park against a Bochum side featuring his Samurai Blue teammate Takuma Asano. Aiming to avoid an unwanted club record of five straight Bundesliga losses at home, manager Oliver Glasner's side started badly when they conceded a 19th-minute goal to Sebastian Polter from a set piece. Asano missed a c...