Baseball: Ohtani reports for spring training ahead of delayed season

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani attended the team's spring training home in Arizona on Sunday to undergo a medical in preparation for the delayed MLB season. The Angels will begin practicing Monday, around a month later than usual, after Major League Baseball players and owners agreed to terms on a new labor deal, ending the league's 99-day lockout. MLB Opening Day will fall a week late on April 7, with a full slate of 162 games to be played this year. Games will be made up in doubleheaders just before the playoffs. Ohtani, the American League's unanimous 2021 MVP, hugged teammates ...