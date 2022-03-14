Tokyo stocks end higher on hope for Ukraine talks, dollar 5-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday as sentiment rose on hopes for cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while export-oriented shares were boosted as the U.S. dollar hit a fresh five-year high against the yen. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 145.07 points, or 0.58 percent, from Friday at 25,307.85. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 12.74 points, or 0.71 percent, higher at 1,812.28. Gainers were led by air transportation, insurance and transportation equipment issues.