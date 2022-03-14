Japan asks crypto exchanges to halt deals subject to Russia sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government asked domestic cryptocurrency exchanges on Monday to halt transactions with Russian and Belarusian organizations and individuals sanctioned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The request came after the Group of Seven leaders recently affirmed that Russia could not use such assets to elude sanctions, and it builds on Japan's current asset freezes of Russian and Belarusian individuals and organizations. Cryptocurrencies are already subject to these sanctions, taken to disrupt Russia's trade and money transfers. The government's call to 30 cryptocurrency exchanges not...