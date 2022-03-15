Tokyo stocks open mixed on crude oil fall, Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed in early trading Tuesday as fears over soaring commodity prices and their impact on the global economy eased following an overnight drop in crude oil futures, though Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine continued to dampen sentiment. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 43.65 points, or 0.17 percent, from Monday to 25,264.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.90 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,817.18. Decliners were led by mining and nonferrous metal issues, while air transport...