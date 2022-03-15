FOCUS: Resource-poor Japan cautious about sanctions targeting Russian energy

Newsfrom Japan

While some Western countries have been backing away from energy resources from Russia as part of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, resource-poor Japan is taking a more cautious approach due to its heavy dependence on energy imports. The United States announced earlier this month it will ban Russian oil and other energy imports in what is largely a symbolic move to punish Moscow over its aggression as Washington is not a major importer of Russian oil. Britain also said that it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. But experts said it is not easy for Japan and its c...