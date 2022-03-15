Tokyo stocks up in morning on crude oil fall, capped by Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday morning as concerns over a global economic slowdown eased following a drop in crude oil futures, though the market remained top-heavy ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 77.26 points, or 0.31 percent, from Monday to 25,385.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.98 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,828.26. Gainers were led by insurance, transportation equipment and food issues.