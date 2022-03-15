Main events scheduled for Wednesday, March 16

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, March 16: -- Many major Japanese companies to reply to labor union requests in annual "shunto" spring wage negotiations. -- Preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for February to be released at 8:50 a.m. by Finance Ministry. -- Kanazawa branch of the Nagoya High Court to rule at 1:15 p.m. on request by residents near Komatsu air base in Ishikawa Prefecture for injunction to halt some flights of Self-Defense Forces and U.S. military aircraft. -- Number of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in February to be released at 4:15 p.m. by Japan Touri...