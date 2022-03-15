Baseball: Ohtani joins Angels teammates for 1st preseason practice

Newsfrom Japan

Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani joined his Los Angeles Angels teammates Monday for the first preseason practice at the club's spring training base in Arizona. The two-way star demonstrated the power that saw him hit an MLB third-best 46 home runs last year, launching a shot high over left-center field in batting practice at Tempe Diablo Stadium. He also loosened up his arm playing catch and appeared in good spirits, smiling and laughing between exercises with fans watching his every move. Following his historic 2021, in which he also earned nine wins as a pitcher and was voted unani...