Australia to lift entry ban on cruise ships after 2 years

Australia said Tuesday it will lift the entry ban on international cruise ships next month, effectively ending all major travel restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic after two years. The cruise ship entry ban took effect in March 2020 following an incident where around 2,700 passengers, some symptomatic with COVID-19 infections, were allowed to disembark a cruise ship in Sydney, sparking one of Australia's largest outbreaks of the virus in the early days of the pandemic. The decision not to extend the ban once it lapses on April 17 was based on medical advice, according ...