Tokyo stocks end higher on crude oil fall, U.S. Fed meeting weighs

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday as concerns over the prospects for the global economy receded on an overnight drop in crude oil futures, though gains were capped as investors wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that starts later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 38.63 points, or 0.15 percent, from Monday at 25,346.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 14.35 points, or 0.79 percent, higher at 1,826.63. Gainers were led by insurance, air transportation, and electric power and gas issues.