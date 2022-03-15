China's new COVID-19 cases top 5,000, highest in 2 years

Newsfrom Japan

New COVID-19 cases in China topped 5,000, the highest in two years, as the world's most populous country wrestles with rising infections, especially in its northeast, health authorities said Tuesday. The caseload for Monday totaled 5,154, more than doubling from the previous day's 2,125, according to the National Health Commission. The daily coronavirus numbers include asymptomatic infections, released by the agency but which China does not classify as confirmed cases. Daily new infections in mainland China, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus, are soaring to reach the highest level sin...