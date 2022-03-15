Japan, U.S. hold F-35 stealth fighter joint drill for 1st time

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said Tuesday it conducted its first joint exercise with the U.S. Air Force involving their respective F-35A advanced stealth fighter jets. The drill over the Sea of Japan off northeastern Japan on March 10 marked "a major milestone in the improvement of the ASDF's ability and Japan-U.S. joint response capabilities," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters. The air-to-air combat training conducted west of Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture involved four F-35As from Japan and four from the United States. Japan has begun deploying F-35As to boost the country's...