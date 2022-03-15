Japan to ban exports of nearly 300 items to Russia, Belarus

Newsfrom Japan

Japan designated Tuesday nearly 300 items and technologies as subject to an export ban on Russia and Belarus from later this week to prevent them from boosting their military capabilities, as part of Tokyo's sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The embargo on exports of 266 products, such as semiconductors, communication equipment and cutting-edge materials, and 26 technologies, including design programs for chip-making machines, will take effect on Friday, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. In addition, exports of oil-refining equipment and related technologies ...