Soccer: Vissel into Asian Champions League with win over Victory

Newsfrom Japan

A late Yuya Osako brace and an extra-time goal from Brazilian substitute Lincoln lifted J-League side Vissel Kobe past Australia’s Melbourne Victory in their Asian Champions League playoff on Tuesday.

The playoff win put Vissel into ACL Group J, where they will open against China’s Shanghai Port FC on April 16.

Andres Iniesta opened the scoring for the hosts at Kobe’s Noevir Stadium in the sixth minute. Victory forward Nicholas D’Agostino equalized six minutes later and put the visitors on top with his second, in the 71st.

Osako answered with a brace of his own with three minutes remaining on ...