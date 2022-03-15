Ukraine, Russia resume talks as Moscow forces expand, crisis deepens

Newsfrom Japan

Ukraine and Russia resumed their fourth round of cease-fire talks on Tuesday, a Ukrainian official said, as Moscow's forces expanded further into the Eastern European country's territory and conflict raged in several regions. The two sides had paused discussions after meeting online Monday. Cease-fire talks between Kyiv and Moscow have so far failed to yield significant results as the war entered its 20th day. "Negotiations are ongoing," Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Twitter, adding that the renewed consultations included such topics as a cease-...