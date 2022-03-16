Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, falling crude oil

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, after a drop in crude oil futures eased investor fears about inflation. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 180.28 points, or 0.71 percent, from Tuesday to 25,526.76. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.92 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,842.55. Gainers were led by air transportation, service and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 118.30-33 yen compared with 118.24-34 yen in New York and 117.97-99 yen...