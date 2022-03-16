FEATURE: Master brewer teaches tradition to rivals, sake brewer heirs

Newsfrom Japan

A 130-year-old sake brewery in northeastern Japan devoted to manual labor has gained a unique reputation for putting aside any thought of protecting its normally closely-guarded trade secrets to train staff of rival producers. The acceptance by Dewazakura Sake Brewery Co. in Tendo, Yamagata Prefecture, of trainees from around the country, many of whom are the heirs to famous breweries, is rare in an industry in which processes are kept confidential and even facility tours are often not offered. But for Dewazakura President Masumi Nakano, 60, sharing his knowledge with other brewers is more imp...