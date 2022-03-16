Tokyo stocks higher in morning on Wall St. gains, falling crude oil

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply higher Wednesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, after a drop in crude oil futures eased investor fears about inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 438.23 points, or 1.73 percent, from Tuesday to 25,784.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 28.14 points, or 1.54 percent, at 1,854.77. Gainers were led by air transportation, electric appliance, and electric power and gas issues.