Baseball: Ohtani not looking to repeat 2021 but to improve on it

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is not setting numerical targets but approaching the delayed 2022 MLB season with flexibility and forward-looking strategic planning. The 27-year-old Japanese redefined what is possible in baseball with an unprecedented 2021 season in which he showed his two-way prowess as a hitter and pitcher, and wants to demonstrate that he can be even better in 2022. "Nothing particularly changes because of the season I had last year, and the most important thing is to stay in top form for as long as possible. I hope the season will be good, both for the team and ...