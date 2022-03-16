Tokyo stocks rise on likely lifting of Japan's COVID emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Wednesday, with transportation and other leisure-related shares advancing, as the Japanese government is expected to lift its COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency amid a slowdown in the spread of infections. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 415.53 points, or 1.64 percent, from Tuesday at 25,762.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 26.62 points, or 1.46 percent, higher at 1,853.25. Gainers were led by air transportation, service and electric appliance issues.