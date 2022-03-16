Soccer: Japan announce squad for Australia, Vietnam matches

Newsfrom Japan

Sampdoria defender Maya Yoshida and Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino were named Wednesday in Japan's squad for their final two qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Yoshida, Minamino and Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako made the 27-man roster for the final Group B matchups against Australia and Vietnam this month, but Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu did not. Samurai Japan's captain, Yoshida missed the last two qualifiers against China on Jan. 27 and Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1, both won by Japan without their first-choice central defenders, Yoshida and Tomiyasu. Japan, who have 18 poin...