Major Japanese manufacturers offer pay hikes on COVID-19 recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese manufacturers including Hitachi Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday offered pay hikes following annual wage talks with labor unions as their earnings are recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The raises were more significant than last year, with Hitachi, Toshiba Corp. and NEC Corp, in a rare move among electronics giants, all fully meeting their labor unions' demands to increase the base salary by an average 3,000 yen ($25) per month. The increases for fiscal 2022 were announced after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has pledged to redistribute wealth, call...