Prosecutors appeal Tokyo court's ruling for ex-Nissan exec Kelly

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday appealed a Tokyo court's ruling earlier this month, acquitting former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly on almost all counts after he was accused of helping former CEO Carlos Ghosn underreport his remuneration for many years. The Tokyo District Court found Kelly guilty, giving him a six-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, for falsifying Nissan's financial report for fiscal 2017. But it found him innocent on other counts over the Japanese automaker's financial reports covering the previous seven years. Kelly, an American lawyer who was Ghosn's...