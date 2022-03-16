Japan foreign arrivals in Feb. over 99% lower than pre-pandemic level

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreigners arriving in Japan in February was 99.4 percent lower compared with the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 at 16,700 people, government data showed Wednesday. Compared with a year earlier when Tokyo and some prefectures were under a COVID-19 state of emergency, the figure was up 127.1 percent. In February, the largest number of arrivals came from Vietnam at 2,600 people, followed by China at 2,400, India at 1,700 and the Philippines at 1,000, according to the data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization. The government's border controls li...