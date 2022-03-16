Baseball: Carp slugger Suzuki agrees to 5-year Cubs deal: report

Newsfrom Japan

Star Hiroshima Carp outfielder Seiya Suzuki has agreed to a five-year $70 million (8.3 billion yen) deal, American sports network ESPN reported, citing a source. The 27-year-old Suzuki, one of Japan's premier players, has been free to negotiate a deal with any MLB team after being posted by the Carp in November. Normally a 30-day process, negotiations were interrupted when MLB initiated a labor dispute by locking out players when its labor agreement expired on Nov. 30. Negotiations were free to resume from last Thursday when the two sides agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement. In 202...