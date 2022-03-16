U.S. Fed eyes first rate hike since 2018 amid inflation, Russia war

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to decide Wednesday to raise key interest rates for the first time since 2018, as it rushes to tame high inflation while gauging the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Upon concluding a two-day meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, it is widely believed the bank will announce the lifting of its target range for the federal funds rate to 0.25 to 0.5 percent after maintaining the level at near-zero to support the economic recovery from the downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. A rise in U.S. interest rates can h...