Tohoku residents scared, anxious by quake reminiscent of 2011 tragedy

Residents in the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan expressed fear and anxiety after a powerful earthquake struck late Wednesday, an area that just days ago marked the 11th anniversary of a megaquake and tsunami. Tsunami warnings reminded many in the area, including Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, of the calamities on March 11, 2011, that forced them to get to higher ground and safer places. Buildings were damaged as walls and ceilings shook loose, while millions of homes, including some in parts of Tokyo, were without power as local authorities scrambled to grasp the extent of the damage. ...