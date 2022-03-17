Spent fuel pool temporarily shut down at Fukushima Daini nuclear plant

The cooling systems of two spent fuel pools at the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant temporarily shut down after a strong earthquake rattled northeastern Japan, the country's nuclear regulator said Thursday. The halt occurred at the nuclear plant's No. 1 and 3 units after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Nuclear Regulation Authority. The cooling systems were restored a few hours later at around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, said plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. The Fukushima Daini plant is located about 12 kilometers south of the Fuku...
