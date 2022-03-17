Japan household assets top 2,000 tril. yen for 1st time amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese household assets rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier to a record 2,023 trillion yen ($17 trillion) at the end of December, topping the 2,000 trillion yen mark for the first time as the COVID-19 pandemic curbed spending, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday. Cash and deposits accounted for over half of the total assets, up 3.3 percent to 1.092 trillion yen, the largest on record, reflecting consumers saving more than spending. Comparable data became available in 2005. Higher stock prices boosted the value of assets held in equities by 15.5 percent to 212 trillion yen and those in invest...