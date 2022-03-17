Nikkei briefly up 3% on relief after Fed meeting, yen's weakness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Thursday morning, briefly lifting the Nikkei index over 3 percent on the optimistic U.S. economic outlook of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the dollar's advance against the yen to a six-year high overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 767.88 points, or 2.98 percent, from Wednesday to 26,529.89, exceeding the 26,000 mark for the first time since March 4. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 36.78 points, or 1.98 percent, to 1,890.03. Gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and m...