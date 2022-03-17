Nikkei jumps over 3% on upbeat U.S. economic outlook, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks soared Thursday, lifting the benchmark Nikkei over 3 percent, on the brighter U.S. economic outlook shown by its central bank that helped lift the dollar to a six-year high against the yen overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 890.88 points, or 3.46 percent, from Wednesday at 26,652.89, closing above the 26,000 mark for the first time since March 3. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 45.76 points, or 2.47 percent, higher at 1,899.01. Gainers were led by precision instrument, machinery and electric appliance iss...