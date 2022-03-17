Baseball: Suzuki report cause for excitement in NL Central

Newsfrom Japan

Reports that Hiroshima Carp star Seiya Suzuki has agreed to sign with the Chicago Cubs instantly ratcheted up interest in the National League Central Division on Wednesday. The deal, reported by Associated Press at $85 million for five years, would be the second biggest handed to a Japanese player without Major League Baseball experience after Masahiro Tanaka's seven-year, $155 million contract with the New York Yankees in 2014. Speaking at the Cubs' Arizona spring training facility, Cubs manager David Ross said the rumors were exciting. "All those things are good to hear," Ross told reporters...