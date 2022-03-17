Ex-Hiroshima mayor urges Putin not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Former Hiroshima Mayor Tadatoshi Akiba on Thursday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, after the Russian leader put his nuclear forces on high alert following his launch of an invasion of the country last month. Akiba, who started a petition earlier this month demanding Putin and world leaders declare they will not use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine crisis, said at a news conference Putin's move has left atomic bomb survivors and many other people appalled. He said the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki went through a "l...