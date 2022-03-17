Japan's plan to set up diplomatic mission in China's Wuhan stalled

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's plan to set up a diplomatic mission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has been stalled, as relations between the two Asian nations have apparently been worsening, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. As many Japanese companies have offices and factories in Wuhan, calls have been growing for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government to open a diplomatic mission in the city, known as a business and transportation hub with a population of around 11 million. The project, however, has met with a lukewarm reception within the Chinese government, the sources said, as Beijing is ...