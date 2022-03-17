Japan, Saudi Arabia to work toward stabilizing crude oil markets

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed Thursday to bolster cooperation on stabilizing global crude oil markets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices surging. Kishida expressed hope for Saudi Arabia's "strong leadership" in bringing calm to the markets amid supply concerns, the prime minister told reporters after speaking by phone with the crown prince. They also confirmed close coordination in responding to the crisis in Ukraine, Kishida said. Saudi Arabia is a major oil exporter to Japan, along with the United Arab Emirates. E...