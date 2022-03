Main events scheduled for March 21-27

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for March 21-27: March 21 (Mon) -- Spring Equinox Day national holiday. -- COVID quasi-emergency to end in all 18 affected prefectures. March 22 (Tues) -- Average land prices to be released by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. -- Convenience store sales data for February to be released by Japan Franchise Association. March 23 (Wed) -- No major events. March 24 (Thurs) -- Official campaigning to start for Kyoto gubernatorial election. -- Toshiba Corp. to hold extraordinary shareholders meeting over plan to split company into two. -- Nationwi...