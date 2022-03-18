Tokyo stocks open higher on firm Wall St., capped by profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday, tracking overnight advances in U.S. shares, although gains were capped by a rise in crude oil futures and investors taking profits a day after the benchmark Nikkei surged over 3 percent. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 56.26 points, or 0.21 percent, from Thursday to 26,709.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.32 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,902.33. Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, mining and real estate issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 118.4...