Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm Wall St., crude oil weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Friday morning as sentiment was improved by overnight advances on Wall Street, although gains were capped by a climb in crude oil futures and profit-taking a day after the Nikkei index soared over 3 percent. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 71.17 points, or 0.27 percent, from Thursday to 26,724.06. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.10 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,902.11. Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, real estate and marine transportation issues.