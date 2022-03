Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Friday maintained its ultraloose monetary policy as expected, as inflation remains below its target and the Ukraine crisis adds uncertainty to the economic outlook. At a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ decided to keep short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and guide long-term interest rates around zero percent. The central bank will continue to buy exchange-traded funds with its annual upper limit set at 12 trillion yen ($101 billion).