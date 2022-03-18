Tokyo stocks extend rally to 5 days, capped by crude oil rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks on Friday extended their winning streak to five days on a robust Wall Street, although the market remained top-heavy following an overnight surge in crude oil futures and concerns over its impact on the economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 174.54 points, or 0.65 percent, from Thursday at 26,827.43. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.26 points, or 0.54 percent, higher at 1,909.27. Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, marine transportation and precision instrument issues.