Japan aims to speed up start of new offshore wind power plants

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will aim to speed up the start of operations of some new offshore wind power plants, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed the resource-poor nation to review its high energy dependence on imports, the government said Friday. The government's permission criteria for offshore wind power businesses to use marine areas will be reviewed, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, after some past applicants complained that the criteria are too cost-oriented. "Following the situation in Ukraine, we are facing an urgent need to accelerate the introduction of renewable energy ...