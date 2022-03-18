Toyota to suspend over half of Japan assembly lines after big quake

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it will suspend over half of its assembly lines in Japan for up to three days as it struggles to secure parts from suppliers affected by a recent powerful earthquake that rocked the country's northeastern region. Toyota said the 18 lines at 11 factories will be idled from Monday, leading it to lose output of 20,000 vehicles. The figure includes the effects of temporarily stopping two plants in the region through Thursday. With the production cut, caused by the magnitude 7.4 quake late Wednesday, Toyota will see an output loss of around 50,000 units in March as it...