Soccer: Japan World Cup q'fier vs Vietnam to have no crowd limit

Japan will allow a capacity crowd at their final World Cup Asian qualifying match against Vietnam at Saitama Stadium on March 29 after the Japan Football Association put 40,000 additional tickets on sale on Friday. The move came after the government decided Thursday to lift Japan's COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency restrictions on Monday as scheduled with new infections decreasing. It will be the first Japan game organized by the JFA without spectator limitations since the start of the pandemic. The association had been selling up to 20,000 tickets in accordance with the government's coronavir...