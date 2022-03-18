CORRECTION (:Nissan:)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "Nissan seeks 1.4 bil. yen damages from ex-exec Kelly over Ghosn pay," please note the following CORRECTION. In lead, please read...demanding about 1.4 billion yen ($11.7 million) in damages for his alleged role in helping former CEO Carlos Ghosn underreport his remuneration...(not...following his conviction for helping former CEO Carlos Ghosn underreport his remuneration...as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.