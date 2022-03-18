CORRECTED: Nissan seeks 1.4 bil. yen damages from ex-exec Kelly over Ghosn pay

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. has filed a lawsuit against its former executive Greg Kelly demanding about 1.4 billion yen ($11.7 million) in damages for his alleged role in helping former CEO Carlos Ghosn underreport his remuneration, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The Japanese automaker filed the suit against Kelly, an American lawyer who was Ghosn's right-hand man as a Nissan representative director, at the Yokohama District Court, the sources said. Earlier this month, the Tokyo District Court gave Kelly a six-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, for falsifying Nissan's financ...