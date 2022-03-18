Soccer: F Marinos, Sagan play to soggy scoreless draw

Newsfrom Japan

On a cold rainy night when controlling the ball was made difficult by a waterlogged pitch, Yokohama F Marinos and Sagan Tosu played to a 0-0 draw at Yokohama's Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium on Friday. Neither team was able to make much of the few chances that presented themselves, with the best shot of the night a direct free kick from Sagan's Yuki Horigome that struck the bar in the first half. "This pitch accumulates water, so both teams were trying to carefully take care of the ball while linking up," Sagan keeper Park Il Gyu said. "By the second half, there was so much water that we couldn't ...