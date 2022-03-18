China's trade with N. Korea recovers to 50% of pre-pandemic levels

Newsfrom Japan

China's trade with North Korea recovered to about 50 percent of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels in January and February, government data showed Friday. The comparison with the same months in 2019 shows the impact of resumption in railway freight between the two countries in late January after around two years of hiatus and points to further recovery in bilateral trade in the coming months. In February, the total value of China's trade with North Korea spiked 57 percent from the same month in 2019 to $60.9 million, after a 40 percent increase to $75.4 million the previous month, according to th...