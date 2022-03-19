Tragedy avoided on quake-hit derailed shinkansen from lessons learned

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese rail operator says catastrophe was avoided on a high-speed shinkansen bullet train derailed by a recent powerful earthquake off northeastern Japan with no injuries reported, proving its safety once again thanks to measures put in place after major quakes in the past. All 78 passengers and crew members aboard the derailed Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train were unharmed, East Japan Railway Co. said, after the magnitude-7.4 quake struck late Wednesday which left three people dead and more than 180 injured across 12 prefectures. The temblor off the Fukushima coast stranded the train on top...